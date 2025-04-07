MACBAN Distances Fulani Herdsmen From Killings In Benue

The Chairman of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Mohammed Risku, has stated that the Fulani herdsmen in the Benue South Senatorial District are not responsible for the tension in the region.

Risku expressed shock over the accusations of kidnapping leveled against the Fulani herdsmen.

He revealed that he had visited all the traditional rulers in Otukpo to propose the formation of a peace committee, which would include the youth, with the aim of joining forces to fight banditry.

Risku said, “If we join in the fight, I believe there would be no hiding place for criminal elements. I’m begging the people in Otukpo, including the chairman and all security apparatus, to let us have a peace committee. It would be easy to trace these bad people.”

The MACBAN boss made these remarks in his local language, with State Secretary Ibrahim Galma providing the interpretation.

Naija News reports that in recent times, the Otukpo community in Benue South has experienced a surge in violent incidents, including killings, kidnappings, and other forms of insecurity.

One of the most alarming incidents was the recent attack on a Benue Links bus, where all passengers were kidnapped at Ikobi community.

Meanwhile, three people were arrested on Sunday in the Ogoli area in connection with the recent attacks in Otukpo and other parts of Benue South.