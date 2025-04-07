Full List Of Crashed Price Of Rice, Beans, Others Across Nigeria

In a much-needed development, food prices in Nigeria are gradually beginning to drop, providing a sigh of relief to many households struggling with inflation.

A recent market survey conducted by The Nation in Lagos, as well as other major cities across the country, indicates a steady decline in the cost of staple food items over the past few weeks.

The survey highlights that essential commodities such as rice, maize, and vegetable oil, which had seen steep price increases in recent months, are now becoming more affordable for average consumers.

Here is a list of some current food prices

1. Long-grain foreign rice (50kg) – ₦82,000 to ₦85,000 (previously ₦95,000 to ₦100,000)

2. Imported short-grain rice (50kg) – ₦65,000 to ₦67,000 (previously ₦80,000 to ₦90,000)

3. Local parboiled rice (50kg) – Around ₦89,000 (previously ₦90,000 to ₦100,000)

4. Millet (4L paint bucket) – ₦4,000 (previously ₦4,500)

5. Guinea corn (4L paint bucket) – ₦4,000 (previously ₦4,500)

6. Soya beans (4L paint bucket) – ₦6,000 (previously ₦6,500)

7. Wheat (4L paint bucket) – ₦5,000 (previously ₦5,500)

8. Yellow dry corn (4L paint bucket) – ₦3,000 (previously ₦3,500)

9. White dry corn (4L paint bucket) – ₦2,500 (previously ₦3,000)

10. Beans (D’Rica cup) – ₦1,000 to ₦1,400 (previously ₦2,000 to ₦2,500)

11. Yam (per tuber) – ₦3,000 (previously ₦7,000)

12. Yellow garri (paint bucket) – ₦3,000 (previously ₦4,000)

13. White garri (paint bucket) – ₦2,500 (previously ₦3,000)

14. Garri (60kg bag) – ₦37,500 to ₦45,000 (previously higher)

15. Tomatoes (big crate) – ₦23,000 to ₦27,000 (previously up to ₦120,000)

16. Semovita/Semolina (10kg) – ₦16,000

17. Semovita/Semolina (5kg) – ₦8,000

18. Kings Vegetable Oil (25L) – ₦82,000 (previously up to ₦95,000)

19. Terra Vegetable Oil (25L) – ₦80,000

20. Fresh groundnut (4L paint bucket) – ₦7,200 (previously ₦7,500)