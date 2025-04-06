‘You Know What’s Happening, I Have Been Kidnapped’ – 2Baba Mocks People Over Missing Claim

After seven weeks of silence and widespread concern over his disappearance, Nigerian music icon Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia has finally addressed the rumors surrounding his sudden absence from public life.

The singer, who was recently declared missing by his family, made a public appearance on Sunday during comedian Acapella’s show, Two Kings & A Guy, at Eko Hotel, Lagos.

During the performance, 2Baba humorously dispelled the fears about his wellbeing, joking about the rumors that he had been kidnapped.

“Okay, you know what’s happening—allegedly I have been missing, I have been kidnapped. As we came for Acapella’s show—this show is to generate money for the kidnappers to release,” he quipped, easing the tension in the room with his humor.

His comments come after weeks of speculation, confusion, and growing concern surrounding his unexplained absence.

The music star’s sudden disappearance from social media and public events had sparked fears, especially following a public fallout with his wife, Annie Macaulay, and his surprising engagement to Natasha Osawaru, the Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly.

The situation reached a head on February 14, when 2Baba’s family filed a petition with the State Security Service (SSS), declaring the artist missing.

The petition, signed by Wilson Anuge of Anuge, Anuge & Co., revealed that 2Baba had not been seen or contacted since February 10.

According to the family, the singer had left home for a walk in loungewear and never returned. With no contact from him and unusual social media activity, the family feared abduction and requested the SSS to investigate, expressing their distress over the ordeal.

Speculation Amidst A Personal Crisis

Before the petition, 2Baba had already made headlines due to a sudden shift in his personal life. Just days before his disappearance, he had publicly ended his marriage to Annie Idibia and reportedly proposed to Natasha Osawaru—only 17 days later.

A viral video showed him serenading Natasha and presenting her with a ring, reminiscent of his 2012 proposal to Annie.

The development sparked intense media attention, with 2Baba’s mother, Rose Idibia, accusing Natasha of casting a spell on her son and pleading for her to let him go.

Despite the family drama, the couple appeared together at various public events, including Ita Giwa’s 79th birthday celebration and a gathering at the Esama of Benin’s home.

While no official statements about his condition were made during his absence, rumors swirled about a secret wedding.

In March, Natasha referred to 2Baba as her “hubby” in a viral Snapchat video, further fuelling the speculation. Recently, the two were spotted holding hands at the Edo State Governorship Election Tribunal, leading to more questions about their relationship.

Following his public address, 2Baba reassured his fans and supporters that he was safe and well. The rumors about his abduction, he said, were baseless, and he urged the public to focus on his music and ongoing career.

With the crisis surrounding his personal life now in the past, 2Baba’s silence has finally been broken, and he seems ready to move forward with both his career and personal life.