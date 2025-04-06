Shelve Planned Protest, It’s Ill-timed And Mischievous – Nigeria Police Warn

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has kicked against a proposed nationwide, warning that it is Ill-timed and mischievous.

Naija News reports that the Take-It-Back Movement has scheduled tomorrow, Monday, as protest across the country against government policies.

Reacting in a statement on Sunday, Police spokesperson, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, advised the organizers to shelve the planned protest.

According to him, the rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day as the National Police Day, is questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Police.

His statement read: “The Nigeria Police Force has read in the news that a group called “Take it Back Movement” is planning a protest across various states of the Federation, most especially the Federal Capital Territory, scheduled to hold on Monday 7th April, 2025, a day earmarked by the Federal Government as the National Police Day, to celebrate the resilience and dedication of officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force.

“While not against the exercise of citizens right to peaceful assembly and association in Nigeria as enshrined in the Constitution, the Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned about the motive behind such protest scheduled on the same day the contributions of the Nigeria Police Force to national security is to be celebrated, putting into consideration that such glamorous event would bring together dignitaries from all spheres of life both internationally and within the country, including Foreign Inspectors-General of Police and Diplomats.

“In line with best global practices adopted by nations in celebrating the achievements of its Police institution, the Nigerian Government has taken the bull by the horn by declaring every April 7 as National Police Day. The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is however questionable and perceived to be a deliberate attempt and unpatriotic act that is capable of rubbishing and maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole.

“The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organizers to shelve this planned protest as it is ill-timed and mischievous.

“The Nigeria Police Force under the leadership of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, while reaffirming the commitment of the NPF to adequately carrying out its mandate in accordance with the Law and respect for rights of citizens hereby urges all the organizers of the planned protest as well as individuals who intend to join the protest to pursue dialogue by engaging the proper institution of government to press home their demands.”