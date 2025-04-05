List Of Dignitaries At New Alaafin Of Oyo’s Coronation

The historic coronation of Oba Abimbola Owoade as the 46th Alaafin of Oyo was held on Saturday, April 5, 2025, at Oliveth Baptist High School in Oyo.

Naija News reports that the event was graced by dignitaries, including notable Nigerians and the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

Governor Seyi Makinde led the presentation of Oba Abimbola Owoade to the people of Oyo town and the wider world.

The grand coronation ceremony showcased the rich culture and traditions of the ancient town, marking a significant moment in the history of Oyo.

The coronation event saw a stunning display of cultural pride, with dignitaries from across the country in attendance. The venue, Oliveth Baptist High School, was filled with excitement and joy as the people of Oyo town celebrated the ascension of their new monarch.

The event drew important national dignitaries, including President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Minister of Power, Chief Adebayo Adelabu; the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; former Deputy Governor, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja; Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon.Debo Ogundoyin; and Senator Yunus Akintunde, representing Oyo South, among other notable figures.

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; the Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Ghandi Olaoye; and the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi and others were also present to grace the occasion.