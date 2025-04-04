Breaking: Former Vice President, Atiku Speaks On Report Of Dumping PDP

Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has vehemently denied reports claiming that he resigned from the party.

Atiku, in a statement issued on Friday, described himself as a “bona fide and loyal member” of the PDP, and he condemned the circulating claims as unfounded.

In his statement, signed by his media aide, Paul Ibe, Atiku attributed the false reports to “desperate politicians” who, he claimed, were behind the smear campaign.

The reports, which appeared on a Facebook page, claimed that Atiku had resigned from the PDP, a statement which he quickly labeled as a “malicious lie” and part of a political hatchet job aimed at tarnishing his image.

Atiku further reaffirmed his commitment to the PDP, insisting that the baseless rumors would not distract him from his dedication to the party and its cause.

He emphasized that the ongoing attempt to spread false information would not deter his political engagements or affect his loyalty to the PDP.

The statement read, “We ordinarily would not waste words on faceless social media platforms like the so-called ‘Adamawa Happenings.’ However, in light of inquiries from concerned Nigerians and credible members of the press, we are compelled to set the record straight: His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President of Nigeria (1999–2007) and Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has not — we repeat, has not — resigned from the PDP. He remains a steadfast, bona fide, and loyal member of the party.

“The source of this baseless rumour is a Facebook page peddling falsehoods, evidently orchestrated by desperate political operatives with nothing but mischief and confusion on their agenda. It is a calculated attempt to mislead the public and sow discord among the millions of Nigerians who look to Atiku Abubakar for direction and leadership. This is not just fake news — it is a crude, shameless political hatchet job.

“We urge Nigerians, especially supporters of the Waziri Adamawa, to disregard this malicious fabrication. It is a vile, vexatious ploy that deserves nothing but contempt.

“Atiku Abubakar remains committed to the ideals of the PDP and to the democratic aspirations of the Nigerian people.”