Nigeria Customs Service Denies Tenure Extension For Comptroller-General Adewale Adeniyi

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has officially refuted claims regarding the purported extension of the tenure of its Comptroller-General, Adewale Adeniyi, stating that no such directive has been issued by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the NCS, Abdullahi Maiwada, clarified that the extension of the Comptroller-General’s tenure falls within the discretion of the President, in accordance with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other relevant public service regulations.

Maiwada emphasized that, as of now, the NCS has not received any official communication from the President regarding the extension.

“For the avoidance of doubt, appointments and tenure extensions for the position of Comptroller-General of Customs are made solely at the discretion of the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in line with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 and other relevant regulations governing public service appointments. As of this moment, no such directive has been communicated to the NCS by the appropriate authorities,” he said.

The statement further addressed reports circulating that claimed a release from the State House announcing the extension. According to NCS, this information is false and misleading.

Maiwada noted that the service had been made aware of the fake release and urged the public to disregard it.

The NCS reiterated its commitment to fulfilling its core duties, including trade facilitation, revenue generation, and border security.