Cross River: APC Vows To Take NASS Seats Held By PDP In 2027

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Cross River has said it would take over all Senate and House of Representatives seats in the hands of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) come the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Cross River APC Chairman, Alphonsus Eba, stated this while addressing newsmen in Calabar on Wednesday.

He said the Senatorial and House of Representative seats in the state’s North Senatorial District, in the hands of the PDP, would be recovered by 2027.

PDP Senator, Jarigbe Jarigbe, represents Cross River North Senatorial District in the Red Chamber.

Peter Akpanke of PDP represents Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, while Godwin Odey of APC represents Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency.

The APC chairman urged the party members to work hard for Governor Bassey Otu‘s re-election in 2027.

Eba further disassociated the party from a petition written against Senator Jarigbe by a group, Concerned Stakeholders of APC in the Northern Senatorial District.

He warned all party members against using the name of the party to engage lawyers to write a petition.

“The petition written by the APC concerned group against the sitting senator on the issue of ₦12.5 billion constituency fund is not from us and we disassociate ourselves from it.

“I want to sound a note of warning to every member of this party that on no account should anybody in the name of our party engage any lawyer for any purpose that seems to give an impression that the party is behind it,” he said.

Eba added that groups such as Northern Coalition, Centricle and the Southern Summit were authorized to work for the party, but they must be guided by the party’s code of conduct.