I’m Taking Ezekwesili Up – Sen. Nwaebonyi

The Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Onyekachi Nwaebonyi, has said he would report former Minister, Obiageli Ezekwesili, to the Igbo traditional leadership.

Naija News reported that Senator Onyekachi and the former Minister of Education, Ezekwesili, clashed during the Senate Committee on Ethics sitting constituted to hear sexual harassment allegation brought by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking on Monday with AIT, Onyekachi accused Ezekwesili of describing him as a hooligan. The Ebonyi North Senator stated that he respects women and has championed women’s empowerment and rights.

His words: “As a person, I can’t talk to my wife like that in public. I can’t talk to my driver like that in public. I can’t talk to any woman that way in my life. I’ve never done that in my life. I respect women. I’m one of the people that have been championing the rights and privileges of women.

“As a legal practitioner, I’ve won so many cases in favor of women that were denied the right of inheriting their father’s property because their father had no male child. I’ve won so many cases pro bono. The facts are there. If you go to Ebonyi State, you will see them. I’m one of the leaders from the South East that have a program of building houses for widows, sponsoring their children in school. I have over 300 of them. All these are to show the respect and regard and love I have for women.

“But for a woman to get up in public and tell me to shut up my mouth and call me a hooligan, a red cap chief in Igbo land that has made my mark, that has made my contribution, has stood for election. I have a vote of over 500 people to be in the Senate and somebody who has never won a ward councilor to come to my office and tell me to shut up my mouth and call me a hooligan. This is unacceptable. And I’m going to take that up within the Igbo traditional leadership because it never happened.”