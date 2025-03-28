Natasha: They Have Been Paid And Taken To Kogi For Briefing – Imasuen Speaks On Those Plotting His Recall

The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Neda Imasuen, has said those plotting his recall from the Senate due to his role in Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s and the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio’s, sexual harassment scandal are wasting their time.

He alleged that some individuals have been paid and taken to Kogi State to be briefed on how to go about his recall.

He expressed shock over the situation, wondering how those from Kogi State would try to manipulate Edo people.

He shared his bewilderment while addressing journalists in Benin City on his roles as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions.

Imasuen said that there is no political link between the people of Edo State and those of Kogi, therefore such a move cannot work, and that those plotting it should desist from it forthwith.

He said, “And there is an event that is quickly taking place now, that is necessitating this press conference. I have been advised from the beginning not to say anything, and I have strictly adhered to that advice, but for what is happening in Benin, it’s some things that I find very reprehensible, and I don’t really understand it, but for what I understand, they have been paid; as a matter of fact, some of them have been taken to Kogi to be briefed on what to do. And they were given money for that purpose.

“So they are here to work for their money, but surprisingly, I don’t see how somebody from Kogi can be coming to Edo and be telling our own people here to start throwing stones on their roofs.

“That is something that is strange to me. I guess it is the hunger that is in the land that some people will sell their mothers, and sell their parents, and sell whatever is before them for a piece of meal. So I can understand their plight.”

Imasuen said that his role as the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions was to deal with the issue of what transpired on the floor of the Senate and not sexual harassment, noting that the Senate has a standing order which should be followed to the letter and which she didn’t adhere to.

He said, “I am the Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions. I see clearly that the chairmanship was given to me a little more than two years ago. It is a standing committee. It is not an ad-hoc committee.

“This is one of the committees that the Senate must set up as soon as it comes to life. It’s one of the seven standing committees. It’s an important committee.

“And so I am proud, and I thank the leadership of the Senate for giving Edo this position. And when I was given this position, little did I know that the saga that is going on today was going to occur. But of course, if you sit on a chair to do your duties, everything comes through your table. You don’t run away from it. You attend to them.”

The Senator representing the Edo South Senatorial District maintained emphatically that he was never biased against Senator Natasha.

“I was not biased, and I’m still not biased at all regardless. On the issue of sexual harassment, the first petition that was laid by the petitioner was signed by her, and that’s it against our standard rule.

“The petition cannot be signed by you, it’s Senator, if you are the one that is involved in that petition, you are the petitioner,” Imasuen maintained.