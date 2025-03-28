Chaos As Notorious Bandit Leader Killed In Major Terrorists Ambush

A notorious bandit leader, Isuhu Madele, also known as Dan Isuhu, has been killed in an ambush by a rival gang loyal to Dogo Gide.

Dan Isuhu, infamous for his reign of terror across Tsafe and surrounding communities such as Dansadau, Sabuwa, and parts of Gusau in Zamfara State, as well as Faskari, Kankara, and Funtua in Katsina State, met his end in the ambush on Thursday at Danjibga village in Tsafe Local Government Area.

Confirming his death to Daily Nigerian, security sources revealed that the clash took place in Danjibga district, and that Dan Isuhu sustained gunshot injuries to his head. Members of his gang rushed him to Kunchin Kalgo Dispensary, where he was later confirmed dead.

Reports indicate that a long-standing feud between the two groups had escalated, with Dan Isuhu allegedly killing several loyalists of Gide.

In a retaliatory move, the Dogo Gide gang ambushed Dan Isuhu while he was en route to Keta, where he was headed to reinforce another group of bandits engaged in a gunfight with a combined team of security forces, community protection guards (CPG), and service assets.

In the aftermath of the attack, the bandits stormed Kunchin Kalgo village, shooting sporadically in an attempt to rescue their leader. However, the gang fled into Dangajeru forest, carrying the lifeless body of Dan Isuhu with them.

The violent confrontation caused chaos in both Danjibga and Kunchin Kalgo villages, as numerous innocent bystanders were caught in the crossfire during the gun battle.