No Amount Of Insult Will Stop Me, Natasha Must Be Given Fair Hearing – Ezekwesili

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has said no amount of insult from politicians or internet trolls would make her stop demanding for fair hearing for Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

Naija News reports that Ezekwesili said she had had to combat government-sponsored internet trolls from three administrations since 2014.

In a statement on Thursday, she noted that the attacks on her were to silence her and others who are demanding accountability from public officials.

“Will I ever stop holding our governments, politicians and public officials to standards of public accountability? The answer is impossible and can’t.

“No amount of insults can ever make me stop demanding accountability in our democracy.

“Nigerians only finally got to see a physical version of the barrage of online insults and cyber-bullying that I get daily from hirelings of politicians and governments.

“They want all of us to be quiet, endorse and enable their bad governance, selfish behaviors, injustice and criminality.

“Those who have been on social media since 2014 and followed activities on my handle would probably be surprised that anyone is shocked at the invectives thrown at me at that Senate session.

“The ally-internet-trolls of politicians and the 3 administrations of Nigeria government that have governed between 2014 to date have actually called me worse things on here and elsewhere.

“I hardly dignify insults because they really are like water on the back of a duck,” she said.

The former Minister of Solid Minerals stressed that the recall process initiated against the Kogi Central Senator would not work.

She reiterated that Natasha must be given fair hearing in her sexual harassment allegation against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

“Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan must be given a fair hearing by the Senate on her petition against the Senate President, Senator Akpabio, for sexual harassment.

“All the shenanigans being thrown out to prevent this will fail. Senator Uduaghan has the legitimacy conferred on her by the good people of Kogi Central.

“No fraudulent recall will prevail over the will of the people who genuinely believe in her representation of their interests at the Senate,” she stated.