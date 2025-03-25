I’m Not Retiring – Senator Ndoma-Egba

Former Senate Majority Leader, Victor Ndoma-Egba, has dismissed any plan to retire from active politics.

Naija News reports that Senator Ndoma-Egba said some of his mates are still active as Supreme Court justices and university lecturers.

Speaking in an interview in Calabar, the three-term senator stated that he would continue to speak for his people.

The former Senate Majority Leader stressed that he did not need to hold a political office before he could speak for his people.

“You don’t need to hold an office to speak for your people. God didn’t take me this far for me to stay quiet- it’s too late for that,” he said.

According to him, he had a conversation with someone concerning his 2019 Senate bid, in which the person asked him if he was not too old for politics.

Ndoma-Egba responded, “My classmates who are still in service, Justices of the Supreme Court, haven’t retired. Even university professors are still teaching.”

While he has yet to take a stand ahead of the 2027 election, he said he would continue to speak for his people.

“I will still be speaking for my people, whether from the palace or from the trenches,” he stated.

The former Cross River Central Senator further commended Governor Bassey Otu’s effort in the state.

“The administration of Senator Bassey Otu is resetting governance to the traditional methods we are familiar with.

“The last eight years were an experiment with different styles, many of which lacked empirical studies. Now, Otu is bringing governance back to what we were taught in school,” Daily Post quoted him.