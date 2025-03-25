‘I Can No Longer Stand His Long Hours Of S3x’ – Kaduna Woman Begs Court For Divorce From Husband

A woman in Kaduna State, Linda Stephen, has filed for divorce at a Kaduna Customary Court, citing her husband Felix Stephen’s unreasonable sexual demands as the primary reason.

In her application, Naija News reports that the 37-year-old resident of Ungwan Sunday complained that her husband spends too many hours making love to her.

She also alleged that he physically assaulted her whenever she declined his advances. The couple has been married for six years.

She expressed to the court her desire to end the marriage, stating that she could no longer endure her husband’s excessive sexual expectations.

Additionally, she claimed that her husband loses control when he desires intimacy and that he resorts to violence if she refuses him, even in the presence of their two children.

“I urge the court to dissolve this marriage because I can’t stand his excessive sexual urge. He likes sex too much, and I can’t bear it.

“Most times, he would have sex with me from midnight till early hours of the morning. Even when I am crying, he will not stop.

“It has been three months since I moved out of his house, his relatives have been pleading with me to go back to him, but they do not know what I am facing,” she said.

Acknowledging his wife’s claims at the court, the husband said, “m ready to control my urge.”

Mr Stephen further told the court that he is in love with his wife.

He pleaded with the court to help him pacify her, not grant her wish.

Stephen said he had been pleading with his wife not to seek divorce, as he was now ready to control his sexual urge.

“I took my uncles and friends to her parents house to plead with her. But she refused to listen to us instead she walked out on us,’’ Stephen said.

He pleaded with the court to give him time to sort things out and reconcile with his wife.

The judge, John Dauda, adjourned the matter until May 6 for feedback and the outcome of the reconciliation while advising them to maintain peace.