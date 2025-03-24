‘That’s Lame’ – Rita Dominic Clarifies Claims Of Causing Drama At Birthday Party In Ghana

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic, has dismissed recent rumours of allegedly stopping the press from doing their job during a birthday party in Ghana.

Naija News reports that the thespian, in a post via Instagram on Monday, March 24, 2025, clarified the issue is entirely false.

Rita Dominic emphasized that she fully understands the nature of public life regarding her profession and the role of the press.

According to the movie star, it would be lame to prevent the media from doing their work publicly, urging the public to stop spreading unfounded stories that do not make sense.

She wrote, “Duhh! A person who does the kind of job I do and is out in a public place would not stop the press from doing their job. That’s lame. Stop making up stories that don’t make sense.”

Meanwhile, veteran Nollywood actor, Jide Kosoko has lamented that he has failed to strike gold despite being in the Nollywood industry for over 60 years.

Speaking on The Honest Bunch podcast, Kosoko explained that he is comfortable but cannot be considered rich according to the Nigerian standard.

The 71-year-old film star emphasized that piracy has significantly impacted the Nigerian movie industry and called for harsher penalties for pirates.