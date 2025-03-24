Senator Natasha Akpoti’s Constituents Submit Recall Petition To INEC

Members of the Kogi Central constituency have reportedly submitted a petition to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) requesting the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, who represents the district in the Senate.

To initiate the recall of a federal lawmaker, the law requires that a petition be submitted to the INEC chairman, signed by more than 50 percent of the registered voters in the constituency.

This is followed by a verification process and, if necessary, a referendum. The law mandates that the entire recall process must be concluded within 90 days from the date INEC receives the petition.

Charity Omole, a representative of the constituents, spoke on Monday, stating that the petition was filed due to the constituency’s need to have an active representative in the Senate.

“We cannot afford to be without representation in the Senate,” she emphasized.

The Secretary to the commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, received the petition on Monday.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended from the Senate on March 6 for “gross misconduct” following an altercation with Senate President Godswill Akpabio over seating arrangements.

The suspension came just days after the senator accused Akpabio of sexually harassing her.