Natasha: You All Are Bunch Of Nation Destroyers – Ezekwesili Slams National Assembly

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has berated the National Assembly for failing to properly investigate the sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

She lamented that the Senate had disgraced Nigerians by refusing an opportunity for an independent investigation into the matter.

The erstwhile lawmaker shared her frustration while reacting to a report by The Economist describing the Nigerian political environment as a nasty place for women.

Reacting to the post via X, Ezekwesili said, “Here’s @TheEconomist in yet another post on the shame brought upon Nigeria and Nigerians by @Senator_Akpabio @NGRSenate by their brazen refusal to provide an opportunity for an independent investigation and open/ transparent public hearing by a Specially Constituted Committee of the Nigerian Senate.

“No one wants another Kangaroo process of injustice like they did to Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan @NatashaAkpoti with their so-called “Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions “investigation” when she was referred to that tainted committee following the heated argument between her and the Senate President over seating arrangements.

“The committee recommended a six-month suspension and other egregious punishment, which were in violation of the Constitution and yet were approved by the Senate.

“Rather than reverse that illegality and focus on her petition for sexual harassment, the Senate and Senate President have instead embarked on a smear campaign against Senator @NatashaAkpoti .

“They are currently conspiring to execute a sham Recall by bribing her constituents who thankfully have largely rejected their offer of filthy lucre.

“What a bunch of nation-destroyers we have as “Lawmakers”. They behave with impunity because have taken a chokehold on our democracy.

“Well, it is time for all reasonable Citizens to stand up to them and all the way before they totally destroy whatever is left of Nigeria.”