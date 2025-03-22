House Of Reps Denies Allegations Of $5,000 Bribe Over State Of Emergency In Rivers

The House of Representatives has dismissed allegations that each member was induced with $5,000 to ratify President Bola Tinubu’s request for a state of emergency in Rivers State.

Deputy spokesman of the House, Hon. Philip Agbese (Benue, APC), vehemently rejected the claims, calling them false, malicious, and originating “from the pit of hell.”

In an interview with journalists in Abuja on Saturday, Agbese responded to the accusations, which circulated following the House’s Thursday resolution on the state of emergency.

The allegations suggested that members were bribed to pass the resolution, which led to the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“The allegation that members of the House of Representatives were induced with $5,000 to pass a resolution is unfair to the Parliament. Very, very unfair to the Parliament,” Agbese stated.

He stressed that the decision made by the House was driven by patriotism and a genuine desire to restore peace to Rivers State.

Agbese defended the decision to support the state of emergency, stating that it was done in the national interest and aligned with constitutional responsibilities to ensure national stability.

“What we did on Thursday was to align ourselves with what I call the wisdom of King Solomon,” he said, referring to the biblical figure known for his wise judgments.

He further dismissed the bribery allegations, claiming, “All insinuations that any individual was given money to give to members is nothing but lies from the pit of hell.”

Agbese also criticized the opposition for failing to recognize the positive efforts of the House in addressing national issues.

While rejecting the bribery claims, Agbese highlighted the House’s role in making key adjustments to President Tinubu’s emergency proclamation.

The Parliament resolved that the National Assembly would assume legislative duties for the Rivers Assembly during the state of emergency. Additionally, the House suggested that the emergency period could be shortened if the warring factions in Rivers State reconcile sooner than expected.

“Even if it is within two weeks, that these parties are able to resolve their differences and show that they are on the same page, Mr. President, in his wisdom, should also reduce the period from 180 days,” Agbese said, emphasizing the House’s commitment to finding a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Agbese reiterated his confidence in President Tinubu’s commitment to protecting democratic institutions. He stated, “We know President very well. He is a democrat. He has fought for the institutions of our democracy as far as Nigeria is concerned.”

He expressed optimism that, should the issues in Rivers State be resolved in less than six months, the President would end the state of emergency and restore normalcy.

The Deputy Spokesman also announced that a tri-partite committee, comprising eminent Nigerians, members of Parliament, and members of the Executive Council, would be formed to facilitate dialogue and bring an end to the political gridlock in Rivers State.

Agbese attributed the bribery allegations to “fifth columnists” and opposition elements, whom he accused of seeking to tarnish the image of the House.

He called on Nigerians to continue supporting the House, assuring them that it would always act in the best interest of the people.

On the quorum issue, Agbese confirmed that the House met the required quorum with 243 members in attendance during the resolution to approve the state of emergency.

He expressed confidence that, by the end of the state of emergency, both the Rivers State Government and the Rivers Assembly would emerge stronger, contributing to the overall progress of the state.