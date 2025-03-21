Bishop Kukah Inaugurated As Chairman Of Southern Kaduna Varsity

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Hassan Mathew Kukah, on Friday (today), characterized the creation of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia (FUASK) in Kaduna State as a divine tool for fostering growth and development within the region.

Kukah expressed this viewpoint in Abuja at the inauguration ceremony for the university’s Governing Council and Principal Officers.

Naija News reports that the event was led by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, who appointed Kukah as the Chairman of the Governing Council.

He committed to making every effort to promote the advancement of the university.

In his remarks, Kukah stated: “The establishment of this university is a realisation of God’s intervention.

“Nigeria may have its own challenges and will continue to have them.

“But I can assure you, Mr Minister, that 60 per cent of the problems in Southern Kaduna have now been solved with the establishment of this university.

“We will not look back—because if God wanted us to, He would have given us an eye at the back of our heads.

“We hold no bitterness. Despite everything, we remain one of the most educated regions in Northern Nigeria.

“Today, Southern Kaduna has no fewer than 200 professors.

“The education we have received, which has brought us this far, is the same education that I personally benefited from, thanks to the missionaries.

“By locating this University of Applied Sciences here, you have given us the tools we need to move forward.”

At the inauguration, Alausa remarked that the founding of the university is a component of extensive educational reforms designed to enhance technical and vocational training.

He noted that the initiative aims to bolster STEM education, decrease the number of children not attending school, and encourage education for girls.

He elaborated that the university will provide advanced courses in applied sciences and mentioned intentions to establish a College of Medicine.

The minister underscored that the establishment of the university is a purposeful initiative to foster development in Southern Kaduna and to advance equity and justice throughout Nigeria.

“The Ministry of Education will provide maximum support. We are working tirelessly to ensure this institution starts on the right footing.

” We have already written to JAMB to include the university in its admission portal for student applications.

“The resource verification process is underway, and I recently discussed it with the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

“NUC visitation to the university is scheduled for April 7. Once completed, we will finalise all necessary processes at the Federal Ministry of Education,” the Minister noted.

Alausa further indicated that the university would provide programs in applied sciences, chemistry, physics, environmental sciences, and medical sciences.

In response, Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Christopher Musa assured that sufficient security measures would be implemented for the university.

He also expressed optimism that the institution would evolve into a centre of excellence that promotes unity among all Nigerians in the region.

It is important to note that President Bola Tinubu mandated the conversion of Nok University in Kachia into a Federal University following its acquisition by the Federal Government.

Naija News reports that this directive from Tinubu came after a ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja that finalized the forfeiture of the privately-owned Nok University to the Federal Government.

The private institution has been renamed FUAS, Kachia, in Kaduna State, fulfilling a commitment made by President Tinubu to the residents of Southern Kaduna.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had transferred the institution’s properties and assets to the federal government.

Recall that President Tinubu, on Monday, appointed Bishop Kukah as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the governing council of FUASK in Kaduna State.