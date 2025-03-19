Breaking: Fubara Speaks After Suspension As Governor, Reveals Next Move

In a dramatic move, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday evening declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, citing the need to restore law and order in the state.

The declaration, made during a nationwide broadcast, saw the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial six months.

As part of the emergency measures, Tinubu nominated retired Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas as the administrator to take charge of the state’s affairs.

In response to the suspension, Governor Fubara called for calm and unity in a statement he signed addressing the people of Rivers State, according to Punch.

“We will engage with all relevant institutions to ensure that our democracy remains strong and that Rivers State continues to thrive,” he said.

The suspended governor reflected on the challenges faced during his tenure, stating that despite the political crisis, he had always prioritized the well-being of Rivers people.

Fubara explained that all his actions and decisions had been in line with his constitutional duties, emphasizing that even amid the political impasse, his focus remained on the protection of lives and property, and advancing the state’s progress.

He blamed members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for frustrating his efforts to comply with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“At every turn, members of the Rivers State House of Assembly frustrated our efforts, thus making genuine peace and progress difficult,” he said.

The governor reiterated that despite the ongoing political disagreements, governance in the state continued. “Good governance had continued, salaries have been paid, and great projects were being executed to move the state forward,” he added.

He also assured that Rivers State remains “safe, secure, and peaceful under our watch.”

The governor ended his message by urging the people of Rivers to continue facing the situation with wisdom, patience, and unwavering faith in the democratic process, emphasizing the resilience of the state’s citizens in the face of adversity.