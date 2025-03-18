‘Is Tinubu Now Becoming A Civilian Dictator’ – Bode George Questions State Of Emergency In Rivers

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bode George, has strongly criticized President Bola Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it a flagrant violation of constitutional authority.

Reacting to the announcement, George termed the move “absolute Armageddon,” emphasizing that it was a “total disrespect for constituted authority.”

He continued, “The Constitution has been viciously violated. We can’t keep quiet about this recklessness of the highest order.”

Naija News reports that George expressed disbelief over the rationale behind the declaration, asking, “What did Governor Fubara do? As Commander-in-Chief, Tinubu gave Wike soldiers and security agents to destabilize Rivers State. The governor has no control over security agencies, yet he remained calm. Nobody has explained what he did to warrant this dictatorial emergency rule.”

George raised further concerns about the legality of the president’s actions, questioning whether Tinubu had received approval from the National Assembly before making his broadcast.

“Did he get National Assembly approval before his broadcast?” George asked, expressing his scepticism about the legality and justification behind the state of emergency.

The former PDP leader also drew comparisons to previous political crises in Nigeria, likening the situation in Rivers State to events in 1962 and 1983, where similar actions were taken in the face of political unrest.

He suggested that this could be a “dress rehearsal” for what Tinubu and the APC plan to do in 2027.

“This is exactly how it started in 1962 and 1983,” George pointed out, adding, “It’s a dress rehearsal for what Tinubu wants to do in 2027. The APC wants to take control of all states through unconstitutional means.”

George also questioned the timing and political motivations behind the decision. He pointed to the actions leading up to the declaration, including the president’s invitation of Niger Delta leaders, including Diete-Spiff, just last week. “Why invite Diete-Spiff and Niger Delta leaders last week if he already planned this?” George queried.

The PDP stalwart warned that the president’s actions were dangerously reminiscent of autocratic rule, asking, “Is Tinubu now becoming a civilian dictator?”