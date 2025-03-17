Why Wike Can’t Leave Rivers Alone – Olayinka

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Public Communication, Lere Olayinka, has said his principal has to protect his interest in Rivers State.

Olayinka said advising Wike to shift his attention from Rivers State is impossible because his politics is Rivers first.

Naija News reported that Rivers State is engulfed in serious political crisis. The crisis, according to the President of Ijaw National Congress (INC), Benjamin Okaba, was caused by clash of political interest on who would be in control of the state between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and Wike, based on an informal agreement reached.

Naija News also reported that Martins Amaewhule-led House of Assembly, loyal to the former Rivers State Governor, Wike, denied Fubara access to the Assembly’s complex to present 2025 budget requested within 48 hours by the House.

Responding to a question, in an interview with Trust TV, on Friday, on why Wike can’t leave the state’s politics and focus on delivering good governance in Abuja, Olayinka said his principal’s politics is Rivers.

His words: “How can he (Wike) leave Rivers alone now? Number one, he’s from Rivers State. His politics is Rivers first. His politics is Rivers. His political family is Rivers. So how do you expect him to leave Rivers alone?

“It’s just like telling me now to leave Ekiti alone. It’s just like telling me now that I should not be involved because I’m now holding an appointment in Abuja. Whatever is happening in my hometown, even when they are beating people in my family house, I should not be involved. No!”