SEC Suspends Private Firm, To Publish Names Of Operators In Journal

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has declared the suspension of Centurion Registrars Limited, along with its directors and associated individuals, from participating in the capital market.

This suspension was detailed in a statement titled “Additional Enforcement Measures on Erring Capital Market Operators.”

Naija News understands that this measure is part of the commission’s comprehensive initiative in 2025 aimed at addressing the activities of capital market operators considered to be operating unlawfully.

The SEC advised, “All clients of Centurion Registrars should reach out to Africa Prudential Plc for assistance.”

Additionally, the SEC announced that it would disclose the names of Capital Market Operators who breach market regulations in its forthcoming “Name and Shame” journal.

The SEC emphasized that this decision underscores its strict stance against violations in the capital market and is in line with newly updated enforcement strategies.

“The publication will be in addition to the sanctions and penalties for the respective infractions prescribed in the ISA 2007 and the SEC rules and regulations,” the notice reads.

