Ex-VP Sambo Disowns Former Aide, Umar Sani Fires Back

A fresh controversy has erupted following a press statement allegedly issued from the office of former Vice President Namadi Sambo, distancing itself from Umar Sani, the ex-VP’s former media aide.

The disclaimer, purportedly signed by one Yinka Ibrahim, stated that Sani no longer represents the former Vice President in any official or personal capacity.

However, Sani, in a strongly worded rebuttal on Sunday, dismissed the disclaimer as spurious and unnecessary, questioning its timing—nine years after he supposedly ceased being Sambo’s spokesperson.

Naija News reports that Sani countered the claims, revealing that after Sambo left office in 2015, the former Vice President personally requested him to continue serving as his media aide and speechwriter.

According to him, Sambo’s political adviser and chief medical physician were present at the meeting where the decision was made.

“At that meeting, his political adviser suggested that I be compensated with my official salary to continue in my role. After much entreaty, I ultimately agreed to serve on a pro bono basis. To this day, I have not received a single penny for my contributions,” Sani stated.

He added that despite the disclaimer, there were several instances where he actively represented Sambo after 2015.

Citing examples, Sani recalled his role during the 2018 PDP presidential campaign of Kabir Tanimu Turaki (SAN), where he was nominated by Sambo himself to serve as his media representative.

“When it was time to travel to Port Harcourt for the PDP National Convention, I was scheduled to fly with the Kabir Tanimu Turaki Campaign Council. However, the former Vice President insisted that I travel with him aboard his chartered aircraft,” he revealed.

Sani also referenced an incident in 2018 when former Speaker Ghali Umar Na’Abba criticized Sambo’s response to concerns about Nigeria’s declining education standards.

“The ex-VP later asked me to respond to the former Speaker. My question is: was I then permitted to address the matter without proper authorization since I had allegedly ceased to be his spokesperson in 2016?” he queried.

Sani suggested that the disclaimer may not be about his role but rather business interests tied to the former Vice President.

“Perhaps, as a contractor, the former Vice President’s concern lies in the potential impediments my views and stance on national issues might present to his current contractual endeavors,” he speculated.

Despite the ongoing controversy, Sani emphasized that he harbors no personal animosity toward Sambo, adding that he had not issued any statements on the former VP’s behalf in recent years.

“What perhaps unsettles him is my being referenced as his former media aide, a designation that shall undoubtedly endure the test of time,” he concluded.