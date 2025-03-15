Do Not Drag Lagosians Into Your Unfounded Claims – Mumuni Warns El-Rufai

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Abayomi Nurain Mumuni, has berated former Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for claiming that the party now gives its political positions to ‘Lagos Boys.’

Naija News reports that El-Rufai had accused the APC government of deviating from its founding principles.

The former governor further alleged that positions in the present administration, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, are now distributed based on favoritism rather than merit.

Reacting to the allegation in a statement signed by his media aide, Rasheed Abubakar, Mumuni warned El-Rufai against making statements that would drag Lagos indigenes into his grievances.

He said, “One needs to caution Mallam El-Rufai about his reckless statements. Although we were together in the CPC before the formation of the APC, he should not drag Lagosians into his unfounded claims. Those he refers to as ‘Lagos Boys’ are not even the bona fide sons of the soil.

“They are individuals from other states who have merely lived in Lagos and remained loyal to the President for years. Hence, El-Rufai should be mindful of his utterances. I have no issue with him speculating about the APC or the Tinubu government, but he should leave Lagos out of his rhetoric.

“Some of us who are bona fide Lagosians and worked tirelessly for the President’s election have not been appointed to any positions. I was in the campaign crew and personally procured equipment from A to Z for the security committee where I served.

“Despite my contribution to the success of Asiwaju’s victory, you will not see me parading the presidency like some people. If the President finds me suitable for an appointment, I would gladly serve, but that time has not come yet. So, I will not allow a stranger to take me across my father’s compound.”