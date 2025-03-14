Abba Kyari Speaks On Operating 10 Bank Account With ₦200 Million

The former Deputy Commissioner of Police and head of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Abba Kyari, has described reports alleging he operated 10 bank accounts with ₦200 million as false and sponsored.

Naija News reports that the rebuttal follows the allegations that emerged during the resumed hearing of an asset declaration case on March 13, 2025.

However, Abba Kyari, in a statement through the Media Assistant to the Family, Daniel Okpotu, clarified that he has accounts in only four banks: UBA, GTB, Sterling, and Access, with a combined balance of less than ₦4 million.

The statement stated that Kyari’s dollar and euro accounts had been inactive for 12 years, with no transactions recorded.

The family accused certain parties of circulating similar false narratives three years ago, stressing that any banker in Nigeria can verify Kyari’s financial records.

The statement urged Nigerians to disregard misleading media reports, asserting Kyari has never held up to ₦5 million in any account in the past decade.

The statement reads, “Reports circulating that Abba Kyari operated 10 accounts with N200 million are false and sponsored to twist the narrative of the asset declaration case hearing on 13/03/2025. The truth, verifiable by any banker, is that Kyari has accounts in only four banks—UBA, GTB, Sterling, and Access—with less than four million naira combined. He also has one dollar and one Euro account, both inactive for 12 years, with no transactions recorded.

“It must be categorically stated that the total money in all 10 accounts is less than four million naira. Over 23 years, cumulative deposits and withdrawals, including salaries and legitimate expenses, amount to 200 million naira. During cross-examination, a prosecution witness testified that no funds in Kyari’s accounts were linked to crime.

“These are the same falsehoods circulated three years ago during the sponsored media trial. We were all in court on Wednesday; it was an open court. It is strange to read absolute falsehoods peddled without any truth. Abba Kyari has never had five million naira in any account for the past 10 years. Nigerians should not be misled by these false and misleading stories.”