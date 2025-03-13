Two Reasons Why I Don’t Regret Supporting Tinubu – El-Rufai

Former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai has stated that he does not regret supporting President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 elections.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa, El-Rufai explained that he does not regret supporting Tinubu because of two factors.

According to him, Yoruba leaders from the South-West complained to him that Muslim politicians were facing political challenges, hence the reason he decided to support the president.

He also stated that there was an initial agreement that the presidency would rotate to the South in 2023.

According to him, “I do not regret supporting him, but I feel disappointed. The reason I don’t regret it is because of two factors. First, Yoruba leaders from the South-West came to me in Kaduna, explaining that Muslim politicians in their region were facing political challenges. That was why I supported Tinubu.

“Secondly, we had agreed that in 2023, the presidency should shift to the South to promote fairness and justice in the country.”

Speaking further, El-Rufai described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party that has abandoned its founding principles and now prioritises personal gain over public service.

“APC has neglected the people. Everyone is looking out for their personal interests and making money. The government has turned into a business, where everything has a price. There is no justice. The party does not even recognise those who worked hard for it.

“For every appointment, they only pick people from Lagos. The party is dead. That is why I consulted Tunde Bakare, Buhari, Abdullahi Adamu, Adams Oshiomhole, and Bisi Akande before making my decision,” El-Rufai stated.