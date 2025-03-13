‘They’ve Given Some Conditions’ – Amid Rivers Political Crisis, N-Delta Leaders Engage Fubara, To Meet Wike

Niger Delta leaders have stepped in to mediate the ongoing political standoff between Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara and his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike.

The peace talks are being led by the Victor Attah-led Peace and Reconciliation Committee under the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), with the aim of bringing both parties to the negotiation table.

Confirming the development to The PUNCH on Wednesday, PANDEF’s National Chairman, Godknows Igali, stated that while the committee had already met with Fubara in Port Harcourt, efforts to secure a direct meeting with Wike were still ongoing.

He underscored the importance of face-to-face discussions, highlighting that both sides had outlined conditions for dialogue.

“We’ve spoken with both parties and are working on facilitating a direct meeting between them.

“Peace is our priority, and we urge all stakeholders to commit to dialogue,” Igali said.

This intervention comes as tensions between Fubara and the 27 lawmakers of the Rivers State House of Assembly escalated on Wednesday. The governor’s attempt to re-present the 2025 Appropriation Bill was met with obstacles.

Arriving at the Assembly quarters along Aba Road, Port Harcourt, accompanied by top government officials—including Secretary to the State Government Tammy Danagogo and Chief of Staff Edison Ehie—Fubara found the gates locked.

Expressing frustration, he accused Speaker Martin Amaewhule of deliberately avoiding him, stating that multiple attempts to contact the lawmaker went unanswered.

Fubara emphasized that he had formally notified the Assembly leadership of his intention to present the budget.

“Before my arrival here, I made several attempts to speak to the Speaker. I also sent a letter which was transmitted for this particular invitation.

“Unfortunately, at the gate, you can see that the place is completely sealed, and there is no sign that anything is going to happen today,” he said.

Speaking later at the inauguration of the Bori Zonal Hospital in Khana Local Government Area, Fubara reiterated that his visit to the Assembly was in compliance with the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I made frantic efforts to reach the Speaker, which I believe he cannot deny.

“I went further to send a WhatsApp message to him and others, notifying them that I would be coming by 10 am to present the budget so that there wouldn’t be any reason why Rivers State would be in any fix because of me, as alleged.

“But it is unfortunate that when we got there, we were denied access. And the next story I am hearing is that we didn’t make any communication. I leave it to God who sees in secret places,” Fubara said.

Calling the lawmakers’ failure to attend a scheduled meeting at the Government House on Monday “unfortunate,” the governor explained that he moved to re-present the budget after obtaining the Certified True Copy of the Supreme Court judgment.

Meanwhile, a video surfaced showing pro-Wike lawmakers seated in the chamber as Speaker Amaewhule and other officials entered with the mace.

Fubara is expected to send another letter to the lawmakers regarding the budget presentation.

Commenting on the crisis, PANDEF chairman Igali revealed that while the committee had successfully met with Fubara in Port Harcourt, they had yet to engage directly with Wike.

“We’ve not been able to attain face-to-face dialogue between the two sides, but we must solve the problem. We’ve spoken with the two sides and they’ve also given some conditions under which there can be dialogue.

“We will keep working, we’ll keep re-strategising on how to get to everybody who is involved, including the FCT minister.

“We met with the governor. Unfortunately, the committee has not been able to meet with the FCT minister. We met with some of his very senior people, who are from his side and heard their points of view, and we hope that we’ll be able to finally sit with him.

“The committee met with the governor in Rivers State. So, it is where they chose that the committee meets with them. There is no end to the search for peace and we will continue in that search for peace.

“What we appeal is that all parties should submit themselves to the pursuit of peace,” Igali stated.