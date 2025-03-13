Politicians Who Violate Electoral Rules Should Be Jailed – Ozekhome

Human rights activist and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mike Ozekhome, has urged that political corruption be addressed with the same gravity and consequences as financial crimes, asserting that it threatens democracy and effective governance.

Ozekhome opined that politicians who violate electoral rules in Nigeria should be severely punished, including facing imprisonment.

Naija News reports that the SAN expressed this viewpoint on Wednesday during a lecture entitled “Has Democracy Led to Good Governance in Nigeria?” at the Midwest Achievers Awards held in Benin City, Edo State.

The legal expert, lamented the rampant impunity exhibited by the political elite, whom he accused of exploiting the system for their own benefit.

Ozekhome proposed the implementation of post-election adjudication processes that not only identify the winners but also impose sanctions, such as imprisonment and fines, on politicians and their representatives who breach electoral regulations.

He stated, “Political corruption should be aggressively tackled with the same seriousness and penalties as financial crimes.

“Too often, it is overlooked because those involved wield significant power.”

Citing Nigeria’s history of electoral malpractice, Ozekhome noted that elections in Nigeria have been riddled with manipulation and voter exploitation.

He added, “Free and fair elections are the foundation of legitimacy, transparency, and accountability.

“They must be safeguarded to ensure leaders remain accountable to the people.”