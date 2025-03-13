Free 5-Day Cybersecurity Training for Nigerian SMEs by Moyosore Kukoyi

Cybersecurity threats continue to grow, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) being the most vulnerable targets. In response to this critical issue, Moyosore Kukoyi, a renowned cybersecurity expert and CEO of Forward Edge Consulting Ltd., has launched a free 5-day cybersecurity training program designed specifically for 30 Nigerian SMEs.

Starting on May 6th, 2025 and Ending on June 3rd, 2025, the program will run over five consecutive Tuesdays, providing SMEs with practical and actionable steps to secure their businesses against cyberattacks. This initiative is part of Forward Edge Consulting Ltd.’s commitment to promoting a cyber-resilient Nigeria.

Why Cybersecurity Matters for SMEs:

Many small businesses believe they’re too insignificant to be targeted by cybercriminals. Unfortunately, this misconception leaves them vulnerable. Small businesses are often easy targets for cyberattacks due to weak security practices, outdated systems, and lack of employee awareness. This training program is designed to address those gaps and ensure that SMEs are equipped with the tools to protect their business, data, and reputation.

What SMEs Will Learn:

Over the course of five sessions, participants will dive deep into essential cybersecurity topics tailored to the unique needs of small businesses. Key areas of focus include:

Identifying and defending against phishing, malware, social engineering, and insider threats

Securing business devices and networks with best practices like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and VPN usage

Implementing role-based access control (RBAC) to minimize internal risks

Building a strong cybersecurity culture within your business

Simple, actionable steps to create effective security policies and comply with industry regulations

Practical vulnerability scanning techniques to identify system weaknesses

This program will be delivered by Moyosore Kukoyi, who is committed to empowering businesses to take charge of their cybersecurity and ensuring they remain protected against the increasing number of cyber threats.

Limited Spots Available:

This program is limited to only 30 SMEs, with registration closing as soon as the spots are filled. To register for the free training, businesses must apply through the Workshop page at https://www.forwardedgeconsulting.com/free-5-day-cybersecurity-training-program-for-smes

About Moyosore Kukoyi:

Moyosore Kukoyi is the CEO of Forward Edge Consulting Ltd., a leading firm that supports organizations in adopting cutting-edge technological innovations while ensuring that security remains a priority. With years of experience in cybersecurity, Kukoyi is passionate about creating a more cyber-resilient Nigeria through education and practical solutions for businesses.