El-Rufai’s Political Career Is Practically Over – Tinubu’s Minister Declares

The Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development, Abdullahi Ata, has dismissed former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s recent political moves as desperate attempts to remain relevant, declaring that his political career is practically over.

Ata accused El-Rufai of engaging in “political mischief” after failing to secure a ministerial appointment in President Bola Tinubu’s administration due to his inability to pass a security screening.

He further criticized El-Rufai’s tenure as Kaduna governor, describing it as a period marked by insecurity, divisive policies, and failed leadership.

Despite El-Rufai’s defection to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and his attacks on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Ata assured that Tinubu’s government remains focused on delivering on its promises and will not be distracted by political theatrics.

“His tenure as the minister of the FCT under President Olusegun Obasanjo was marked by contentious policies and an abrasive leadership style. This trend continued throughout his political journey, from his days in the opposition during the formative years of the APC to his tenure as a two-term governor of Kaduna State.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that in the present dispensation, while President Tinubu remains focused on tackling the multi-faceted challenges facing Nigeria, El-Rufai has chosen to embark on yet another round of political mischief,” Ata said in a statement issued by his media aide, Seyi Olorunsola.

The minister further accused El-Rufai of presiding over a period of severe insecurity in Kaduna, stating that under his leadership, ethnic and sectarian violence escalated significantly.

“Under his watch, Kaduna recorded some of the highest fatalities linked to communal conflicts and terrorist activities. Infamously, he once admitted to making payments to foreign militias, a statement that remains a dark stain on his record and raises questions about his role in fostering peace and stability,” Ata noted.

He described El-Rufai’s leadership style as divisive, claiming that his policies alienated minority groups and worsened communal tensions in the state.

According to the minister, El-Rufai’s frustrations stem from his failure to pass security clearance for a ministerial position, leading to his rejection by the Senate.

“Feeling entitled to a role in President Tinubu’s government, he was unable to pass the necessary security clearance, leading to his rejection by the Senate. Since then, he has carried himself like a man scorned, unleashing a barrage of unfounded criticisms and engaging in political brinkmanship,” Ata added.

He further dismissed El-Rufai’s defection to the SDP as a desperate attempt to remain politically relevant, stating: “His recent defection from the APC to the Social Democratic Party (SDP) is nothing more than an act of desperation—an attempt to remain relevant in Nigeria’s political discourse. However, this move was long anticipated, given his history of political opportunism and self-serving maneuvers.”

Ata reaffirmed that the Tinubu administration remains committed to addressing Nigeria’s economic challenges, infrastructural development, and national security, undeterred by distractions.

“While detractors like El-Rufai seek to distract and derail progress, the government and its supporters remain undeterred. His political career, which has been marked by opportunism and a penchant for controversy, is practically over, and his recent actions are nothing more than the last gasps of a politician grasping at straws,” the minister said.