Drama As NNPP Faction Backs El-Rufai, Says APC’s ‘Evil Hands’ Behind Party’s Crisis

The national leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has backed former Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, over his allegations against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reports that El-Rufai, who recently defected to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), had accused the APC of orchestrating crises within opposition parties, a claim that has sparked reactions among political stakeholders.

However, a factional NNPP National Secretary, Oginni Sunday, dismissed El-Rufai’s allegations on Thursday.

In response, the NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Oladipo Johnson, distanced the party from Oginni, stating that he had been expelled and does not represent the NNPP.

“Oginni and his cohort are not members of the party and do not constitute a faction in fact or in law. They have no authority to speak on behalf of the NNPP,” Johnson said.

Addressing El-Rufai’s claims, Johnson acknowledged that there could be some truth to the allegations, citing the actions of the Dr. Boniface Aniebonam-led former NNPP members, whom he described as impostors.

“It is true that the former Kaduna governor, El-Rufai, is stating the obvious going by the antecedents of these impostors. During the tribunal case involving Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, these renegades publicly supported the APC and did the same during the Emirship tussle and the local government election.

“Having supported the APC’s position against that of our party, and even issuing press statements in this regard, anyone in their right senses would naturally assume that these individuals are not NNPP members but apologists or covert agents of the APC.

“But of course, they are not our members, and the public, particularly the press, should recognize this fact by cross-checking our position with INEC.

“We do agree, though, that the public perception that they are acting out the script of their paymasters is logical and seems convincing. So to that extent and indeed going by the latest spurious claims by one faceless Oginni Sunday, there’s a sense in el-Rufai’s assertions that some evil hands are behind the nefarious activities of these impostors,” Johnson added.

The NNPP reaffirmed that Oginni Sunday and others had been expelled following due process and that their removal had been upheld by various court rulings.