Top Nigerian Immigration Officer Arraigned Over Alleged ₦17.6 Million Multi-agency Salary Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has charged an Assistant Superintendent of Immigration with the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), Abubakar Aseku, for allegedly receiving salaries from two additional government agencies while still employed by the NIS.

Naija News reports that Aseku appeared before Justice Binta Dogonyaro at the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Apo, Abuja, on Tuesday, facing a total of nine counts related to abuse of office and corruption.

In a statement released on Wednesday by the ICPC’s spokesperson, Demola Bakare, it was alleged that Aseku received ₦4.2 million in salaries from the Nasarawa State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology in 2015 while he was serving as a school teacher, despite being an active officer of the NIS.

Bakare further stated that Aseku is accused of unlawfully receiving ₦13.4 million in salaries from the Department of Petroleum Resources between 2018 and 2019 while still employed by the Immigration Service.

Additionally, as a Pay Officer with the NIS, Aseku allegedly facilitated the payment of ₦4.7 million in salaries to seven individuals who were neither employees of the NIS nor listed on its payroll.

One of the allegations outlined in the statement indicated, “That you, Abubakar Mohammed Aseku, between October 2018 and October 2019, in Abuja, while serving as an Assistant Superintendent Immigration Officer, exploited your position to gain corrupt benefits by receiving a total of ₦13,400,889.90 in salaries from the Department of Petroleum Resources, while simultaneously employed by the Nigerian Immigration Service, thus committing an offence in violation of and punishable under Section 19 of the Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Act, 2000.”

Bakare reported that Aseku entered a plea of not guilty to all charges.

He further stated that Aseku’s attorney, Basil Hemba, requested the court to uphold the bail conditions previously established by another FCT High Court in Maitama.

Bakare noted that Justice Dogonyaro agreed to preserve the existing bail conditions and postponed the case until April 29, 2025, for additional proceedings.