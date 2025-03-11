Tinubu Appoints NABTEB Registrar, UBEC Board Chairman, Deputy Executive Secretaries

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced key appointments in the education sector, naming Dr. Mohammed Mohammed Aminu as the new Registrar and Chief Executive Officer of the National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB).

Naija News reports that Dr. Aminu, who holds a Ph.D. in Automobile Technology and a Master’s in Procurement and Supply Chain Management, has nearly three decades of experience in teaching, administration, research, and policy development. Prior to this role, he served as the Director of Procurement at the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Recognized for his advocacy in vocational education, skills development, and youth empowerment, Dr. Aminu has contributed significantly to research on innovative teaching strategies and poverty alleviation. President Tinubu tasked him with leading NABTEB towards enhancing the certification of skilled professionals essential for Nigeria’s industrial growth.

Additionally, the President appointed Idris Olorunnimbe as Chairman of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) Board. Olorunnimbe, the Group CEO of The Temple Company, has a background spanning education, entertainment, and sports. He previously played a significant role in youth employment initiatives as a board member of the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

Further appointments at UBEC include Rasaq Olajuwon as Deputy Executive Secretary (Technical) and Tunde Ajibulu as Deputy Executive Secretary (Services). Olajuwon previously held the position of Director of Administration and Human Resources at the Lagos State Infrastructure Maintenance and Regulatory Agency (LASIMRA), while Ajibulu, a Fellow of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), is a Director at Tangent Construction Nigeria Limited and a Partner at Covenant Consultancy Services.