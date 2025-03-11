Tension As Tanker Explosion Rocks Otedola Bridge In Lagos [Photos]

There was heightened panic along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday evening following an explosion at the Otedola Bridge axis.

Multiple videos shared on X around 7 p.m. captured thick flames billowing from the site of the explosion.

While the exact cause remains unclear, some X users speculated that a petrol tanker was involved.

An X user, Tonye Oliver, described the situation as a “major disaster,” while another user, Pamilerin Adegoke, advised motorists and commuters to steer clear of the area, warning of “heavy fire” at the bridge.

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Nosa Okunbor, stated in a brief WhatsApp message that emergency responders were already on the scene.

“Some sort of explosion. Awaiting Preliminary Report. LASEMA’s Tiger Response Team at the location,” Okunbor told The PUNCH.

Providing an update in a statement, Director, Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye said: “The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending to a Fire resulting from a tanker accident outward Otedola bridge, Omole, Lagos at about 20:00 hours.

“The 30 tonnes DAF Gas Truck with an unknown registration number is on it way navigating the Lagos-Ibadan expressway before an accident resulting in an ensuing explosion accompany with Fire balls in front of a Reedem Church. The resultant Fire quickly spread to the church and adjoining bungalow building as well as four different brands of vehicles as it being mitigate from causing further damage.

“While Firefighting operations is ongoing, there has been no record of casualty with further update to follows.”

See photos from the incident below: