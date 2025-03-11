Just In: ECOWAS Takes Fresh Action To Stop Terrorism, Cross-border Crimes

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has mobilized its Standby Force to address terrorism and other cross-border criminal activities within the subregion.

Naija News reports that this announcement was made by Nigeria’s Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru, during the 43rd ordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Committee of Chiefs of Defence, held in Abuja on Tuesday.

This comes a few days after ECOWAS reaffirmed its commitment to launching a single regional currency, the Eco, by 2027 as part of efforts to strengthen economic integration and financial stability across member states.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Finance, Mohammed Manga, following the 11th ECOWAS Convergence Council meeting in Abuja.

The high-level meeting, which convened Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors from ECOWAS member states, focused on strategies to fast-track the long-awaited introduction of the regional currency.

More details shortly…