BREAKING: Former Deputy Governor Dies In Kogi

The government of Kogi State has expressed profound sorrow over the demise of a notable statesman and former deputy governor, Chief Patrick Adaba.

Reports obtained by Naija News on Monday (today) indicated that Adaba passed away at the age of 79.

In a statement issued by the Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, it was highlighted that Adaba exemplified exceptional leadership, service, and a steadfast dedication to the advancement of both Kogi State and Nigeria.

The deceased served as Deputy Governor under the late Governor Abubakar Audu, demonstrating integrity, patriotism, and an unwavering commitment to the State’s development.

“His contributions to governance, his statesmanship, and his role in shaping the early foundation of Kogi State will never be forgotten.

“His passing is not only a loss to his family, the Ebira nation and his political associates, but also to the entire state and the nation at large. We will forever remember his selfless service, his passion for the people, and the legacy he leaves behind.

“On behalf of the Government and the good people of Kogi State, His Excellency Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo, the Chief Servant of Kogi State, extends his deepest condolences to the Adaba family, the people of Kogi State, and all who were touched by Chief Adaba’s life and leadership.

“He fuelled his dream of a great Kogi State with an unblemished patriotism and great service to our dear state in and out of office as we continued to consult him to tap from his wealth of experience. He will be sorely missed.

“We pray that the Almighty grants his soul eternal rest and gives his family the strength to bear this great loss.

“We pray that his legacy continues to inspire generations to come,” the Commissioner stated.