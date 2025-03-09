Obasa: Fear Grips Mojisola Meranda Loyalists In Lagos Assembly

In what can only be described as a political thriller, the once-ousted Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has made a stunning comeback.

Just weeks ago, he was dramatically removed from office and replaced by Mojisola Meranda. Now, in a twist worthy of a Nollywood blockbuster, Obasa has reclaimed his seat, leaving Meranda’s loyalists staring at an uncertain future.

For 49 days, Meranda and her supporters relished their victory, convinced they had turned the page in the Assembly’s history.

But power is fleeting, and Obasa’s return has shattered their illusions. The shift in leadership was not just a battle of lawmakers but a power play orchestrated by the All Progressives Congress (APC) elders.

While the lawmakers had removed him with a two-thirds majority, their party’s heavyweights ultimately had the final say. Any notions of legislative independence have been swiftly crushed.

Reconciliation Or Political Theatre?

According to ThisDay, following Obasa’s reinstatement, a so-called reconciliation meeting was held, but insiders claim it was mere political theatre.

Lawmakers who once opposed Obasa sat through the session with forced smiles, their discontent barely concealed. The Speaker, in what many saw as a bold power move, arrived late, subtly reminding everyone who now controls the clock.

Obasa’s return is not the end of the drama. Analysts believe he must now solidify his hold on the Assembly. Reports suggest he is already working to reinstate Olalekan Onafeko as Clerk, a move that could deepen divisions among lawmakers.

Meanwhile, a lawsuit against the Assembly remains unresolved, acting as a ticking time bomb that could threaten the fragile truce within the House.

Meranda’s Loyalists: What’s Next?

For Meranda’s allies, the writing is on the wall. Some may attempt to mend fences, while others could find themselves sidelined or worse. Obasa’s return is not just about regaining a position; it is about reasserting his dominance over the Assembly.

As the dust settles, one thing is certain—this political saga is far from over. The Assembly may have returned to its former leadership, but the scars from this battle remain fresh. For those who once celebrated Obasa’s downfall, the future has never been more uncertain.