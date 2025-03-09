NSIEC Announces Schedule For Niger LG Elections

The Niger State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC) has announced that local government elections will take place on November 1, 2025.

Naija News reports that the NSIEC Chairman, Mohammed Jibrin Iman, shared this on Saturday, during the unveiling of the election timetable in Minna, the state capital.

According to him, preparations commenced on March 6.

Iman revealed that party primaries are scheduled between March 15 and 24, followed by collecting and declaring candidates’ particulars from March 25 to April 2.

Iman further indicated that candidates’ credentials will be declared from April 3 to 10, with personal particulars published from April 11 to 18.

The collection of nomination forms is set for April 19 to 26, while political parties will submit their nominations from April 27 to May 3. Campaign activities are slated to begin on May 27 and conclude on October 31.

He reassured political parties of a fair electoral process, committing to conduct a free, fair, and credible election in line with established electoral laws.

Meanwhile, a former National Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olabode George, has called for a complete overhaul of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking in an interview with Saturday Tribune, George described Nigeria’s electoral process as shambolic and a disgrace.

While reacting to the crisis rocking the Lagos State House of Assembly, the PDP chieftain lamented the issue of godfatherism plaguing Lagos State political space.

He stated that there is no way we can talk about solving political problems without referring to the procedure by which we elect State Assembly lawmakers, senators, House of Representatives members, governors and the president.

According to him, our electoral process should be completely overhauled if we want peace and development in this country.