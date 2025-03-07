‘I’m Devastated’ – Fani-Kayode Mourns Okupe

Former Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Femi Fani-Kayode, has described the death of Doyin Okupe as a great loss.

Naija News reported that the former media adviser to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan died from a suspected case of cancer.

In his condolence message on Friday, Fani-Kayode, said he was devastated and completely broken by the death of the doctor turned politician.

He stated that the late Okupe was a good man, formidable fighter and man of powerful intellect.

He said: “I am totally and completely devastated and brokenhearted by the news of the passing of my egbon Dr. Doyin Okupe.

“He was a profoundly good man, a formidable fighter, a powerful intellect and a proud son of Nigeria.

“He fought a good fight and he brought grace and honor to all he did.

“Yet for the Believer there is no death for the Bible says ‘O death where is thy sting, O grave where is thy power?’

“It says, ‘for death could not hold Him captive: even in the grave Jesus is Lord’.

“We do not die but only transit to another realm and to another address: we may be absent in the body but we are present with the Lord.

“Adieu my egbon. Rest in peace and know that we shall miss you.

“May your formidable spirit and irrepressible star continue to shine brightly in the Heavens and may the Lord comfort and strengthen your wife, children and all those you left behind.”