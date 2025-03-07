Economy Will Perform Better This Year Than It Did In The Last 10 Years – Tinubu’s Aide

The Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Economic Matters, Tope Fasua, has said the economy is on the path of progress.

Naija News reports that Fasua said that with the growth recorded in the economy according to reports from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and the projected outcomes of the 2025 budget, the country’s economic performance for the fiscal year would be better than it was in the last 10 years.

In an interview with Arise News on Thursday, Fasua noted that the growth rate of 3.84% recorded in the last quarter of 2024 showed the economy was on the path of progress.

“Well, it’s not particularly wise to brag, especially when it comes to economic affairs, because, of course, there are quite a number of variables that we battle with on a constant basis. But I would say that I personally project the economy to perhaps… it’s going to do better than it has in the last 10 years in 2025.

“And there are reasons for that. Part of the budget, we expect, we project 4.6% growth, which, even the 3.84% that we achieved in the last quarter of last year was the highest in three years. So if we were going to do 4.6%, it’s going to probably be the highest in about five years that we’ve seen,” he said.