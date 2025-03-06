OAU Professor Dies During Departmental Meeting

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been thrown into mourning following the sudden death of a senior professor, Jimoh Olanipekun, who collapsed during a departmental meeting.

The university’s Public Relations Officer, Abiodun Olarewaju, confirmed the tragic incident in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the statement, Olanipekun fell ill during a meeting at his department, prompting immediate concern from his colleagues.

“During a departmental meeting this morning (Wednesday, March 5, 2025), it was noticed by his colleagues that he was breathing abnormally. He was immediately rushed to the University Health and Medical Centre,” the statement read.

Despite receiving urgent medical attention from the university’s medical team, he was referred to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex (OAUTHC), where he was later pronounced dead.

Vice Chancellor Expresses Shock

Naija News reports that the Vice-Chancellor of OAU, Professor Adebayo Bamire, led a condolence visit to the family of the deceased, describing the incident as a shocking and painful loss.

“It is with shock and disbelief that we receive the news of the passing of such a brilliant scholar, who died in the line of duty,” Bamire said.

He urged the family to take solace in the legacy of impact Olanipekun left behind, reminding them that “the Lord gives and the Lord takes away as He pleases.”

Professor Olanipekun was a respected academic in the Department of Philosophy, Faculty of Arts, and his contributions to the institution were widely acknowledged.

The university management prayed for strength and comfort for his family, colleagues, and students, describing his death as an irreparable loss to the university community.