Ikeja Electric Breaks Silence On Nigerian Navy Invasion Of Its Headquarters

A Nigerian electricity distribution company, Ikeja Electric, has spoken on the invasion of its headquarters on Thursday by the Nigerian Navy.

Recall that Naija News earlier reported that the headquarters of the distribution company was stormed by military personnel on Thursday morning, causing chaos at the facility.

According to The Punch, eyewitness reports that the armed officers, dressed in military uniforms, arrived at the premises opposite MITV in Ikeja, Lagos, around 7:40 am.

Employees and other individuals present at the office were allegedly subjected to physical assault by the invaders.

Speaking on the attack in a statement on Thursday, the spokesperson for Ikeja Electric, Kingsley Okotie said the Nigerian Navy’s invasion and harassment had made it difficult for staff to work.

Okotie said that the military premises were disconnected not only because of unpaid bills but also due to other operational issues.

“The disconnection was not just about non-payment. There are operational factors at play, including serious safety concerns for our staff.

“We have faced incidents of harassment, making it increasingly difficult for our staff to work in such conditions,” Okotie said

Naija News reports that Ikeja Electric’s headquarters was barricaded over unpaid electricity debts.