Replacements Set To Be Announced As Seven Police DIGs Retire After Failed Extension Bid

At least seven Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs) have been retired from the Nigeria Police Force following an unsuccessful bid by Dasuki Galandachi of the Force Investigation Department to secure a service extension similar to that granted to Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun.

The retired DIGs include Galandachi, Ali Ari Muhammed, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, Jonathan Towuru (representing the South-South geopolitical zone), Suleiman Yusuf, Banji Lawal Badru, and Bala Ciroma, SaharaReporters learned on Monday.

Speaking to SaharaReporters, a top source disclosed: “DIG Ali Ari Muhammed, Jonathan Towuru, Rhoda Adetutu Olofu, and Dasuki Galandanchi were told by the IGP to leave a meeting today (Monday).

“DIG FCID (Federal Criminal Investigation Department), Towuru, honorably stepped down and did not return after a police senior officer’s retreat in Abeokuta, Ogun State. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Banji Lawal Badru also and Bala Ciroma. Their replacements will be announced tomorrow by the Police Service Commission.”

Earlier, IGP Egbetokun had ordered senior police officers who refused to retire to appear before a disciplinary committee.

It was revealed that tensions were rising within the Nigeria Police Force as some senior officers resisted retirement despite being found to have falsified their birth records.

According to sources, several officers had served for up to 44 years, leading to conflicts between IGP Egbetokun and some of the affected DIGs, including Galandachi, who sought a two-year extension on the grounds that the IGP himself had been granted an exemption from retirement last year.

Two police signals obtained by SaharaReporters in February confirmed that Egbetokun had ordered the replacement of some of the affected officers. Police authorities had since fully approved the retirement of all implicated personnel.

Additionally, the IGP had directed the redeployment of officers to replace those found guilty of forgery, age falsification, and other violations of service regulations.

A previously published list included about 467 officers implicated in age falsification, among them Simon Lough, SAN, Benneth Igweh, and others.

The latest controversy follows the Police Service Commission’s (PSC) directive for mass retirements, which affected several Deputy Inspectors General (DIGs), Assistant Inspectors General (AIGs), and other senior officers.

The PSC maintained that all officers who served for 35 years or reached the age of 60 must retire in line with Public Service Rules.