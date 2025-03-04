Ramadan: ‘It Was Due To Weather Conditions’ – Katsina Clarifies Why It Shut Down Schools

The Government of Katsina State has justified its choice to suspend school operations during the sacred month of Ramadan, stating that it has implemented strategies to minimize interruptions to education.

The government also stated that the decision was necessary considering the weather conditions in the Northern part of Nigeria.

The state Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education, through its Public Relations Officer, Sani Danjuma, released a statement on Tuesday, indicating that this decision was made to harmonize religious practices with the continuation of academic activities.

Danjuma elaborated that the government considered the harsh weather conditions prevalent in northern Nigeria, along with the specific challenges encountered by students and educators during the fasting month.

He further mentioned that the government had arranged special additional classes for Senior Secondary Certificate Examination candidates in public, private, and community schools to assist them in making up for any academic work they may have missed.

“In response to ongoing discussions about school operations, the ministry has developed a strategy to minimise academic disruption while recognising the challenges posed by Ramadan,” the statement noted.

“Our directive ensures that students, particularly those preparing for critical examinations, continue their academic preparations.”

The ministry also reminded the public of an existing state law mandating the closure of schools during Ramadan.

“In recognition of concerns raised by stakeholders, including the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the ministry assures the public that extra lessons, beginning on March 3, 2025, will be structured to accommodate students and teachers observing Ramadan, as well as the prevailing environmental conditions,” the statement read.