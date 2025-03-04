BREAKING: Kidnappers Kill Former Nigerian Immigration CG In Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have reportedly killed former Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS), David Shikfu Parradang.

Reports according to counter-insurgency specialist, Zagazola Makama, revealed that Parradang was taken hostage in the Area 1 region of Abuja during the early hours of Tuesday.

Makama further reported that after being followed from a bank where he had made a cash withdrawal, the attackers seized the money from him before ultimately taking his life.

“The tragic incident has raised fresh concerns over security in the Federal Capital Territory, particularly regarding the increasing cases of kidnappings and targeted attacks,” Makama said in a post on Tuesday (today).

Parradang dedicated over 30 years to the National Intelligence Service, where he held numerous roles throughout the nation, including that of Comptroller General. His career spanned key locations such as Kano, Lagos, Kwara, Enugu, and the Federal Capital Territory. He also pursued various professional development courses both domestically and abroad.

In acknowledgment of his contributions, he received the national honor of Officer of the Order of the Federal Republic (OFR) and was recognized as a distinguished graduate of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

Reports indicate that security agencies have initiated an investigation into the events leading to his abduction and subsequent death, with ongoing efforts to capture those responsible.

Naija News reports that while the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has not yet officially confirmed this unfortunate incident, an official from the Immigration headquarters in Abuja has stated that the information is accurate.

“The report is true but we need to wait for Immigration authorities to make official publication,” Daily Trusy quoted the official as saying.