Olujimi Urges Akpoti-Uduaghan To Drop Lawsuit Against Akpabio

Former Senate Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi, has appealed to Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to withdraw her N100 billion defamation lawsuit against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Speaking in an interview on Arise TV on Saturday, Olujimi expressed concern over the escalation of the dispute between Akpoti-Uduaghan and Akpabio.

Naija News understands that the rift between both senators began on February 20, when they engaged in a heated argument over a change in seating arrangements during plenary.

On February 25, the Senate referred Akpoti-Uduaghan to its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions for disciplinary review.

Following this, Akpoti-Uduaghan alleged that her troubles in the Senate began after she rejected sexual advances from Akpabio, prompting her to file a defamation lawsuit against the Senate President.

Olujimi: Akpoti-Uduaghan’s Probe Demand ‘Overboard’

Olujimi, however, cautioned that the senator’s request for a live broadcast of her Senate probe proceedings was excessive.

She also stated that the reassignment of seats was a normal occurrence in the Senate, suggesting that the matter should not have been blown out of proportion.

While expressing support for an investigation into Akpoti-Uduaghan’s allegations, Olujimi described Akpabio as someone who frequently jokes and makes light of situations.

“I want to say that in the 8th and 9th Senate, we never had anything like that (referring to the allegations), and Senator Akpabio was one of us.

“They treated us (female senators) with decorum. We did not have anything like that, and I have not heard anything of such from any of the remaining senators.

“He (Akpabio) jokes a lot. He is fond of making little fun out of everything. He loves to make everything light; when you do that, you become very vulnerable,” she stated.

‘Women Must Not Appear Emotionally Unstable’

Olujimi further urged Akpoti-Uduaghan to drop the lawsuit against Akpabio, stating that female politicians must not appear emotionally unstable in public disputes.

“The court case, I want to appeal to her to take the case out of court. We don’t want women to look like they are emotionally unstable.

“We need to also be strong enough to face the men. Going to court against a presiding officer is not on. I know she is hurt, but she needs to handle it in a better way. I think that should get out of court as fast as possible,” she said.