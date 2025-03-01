Full Video: Trump, Vance Clash With Zelensky As Ukraine President Storms Out Of White House

A heated confrontation erupted in the Oval Office on Friday as President Donald Trump engaged in a tense exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, highlighting the uncertain trajectory of American support for Kyiv.

In an unprecedented moment, Trump sharply criticized Zelensky, leading to a rapid deterioration in relations between Washington and Kyiv. At one point, Trump even suggested abandoning Ukraine altogether.

Frustrated with what he perceived as a lack of gratitude, Trump and Vice President JD Vance raised their voices, accusing Zelensky of obstructing a potential peace deal with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly, with Zelensky leaving the White House looking visibly unsettled.

“You’re right now, not really in a very good position. You’ve allowed yourself to be in a very bad position,” Trump told the Ukrainian president. “You don’t have the cards right now. With us, you start having cards.”

The discussion grew even more intense as Trump, his voice rising, warned, “You’re gambling with the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III.”

At one point, Vance accused Zelensky of being “disrespectful” toward his American hosts.

“You’re not acting all that thankful,” Trump added.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once?” Vance asked Zelensky.

Following the confrontation, Trump convened with his top advisors, including Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, to evaluate the situation. Ultimately, Trump determined that Zelensky was “not in a place to negotiate” and directed Rubio and national security adviser Mike Waltz to inform the Ukrainian delegation that the meeting was over.

While the Ukrainian officials waited in a separate room, hoping to continue discussions, they were told to leave. Unlike typical diplomatic visits, no lunch was shared, and prepared dishes—spring green salad, rosemary roasted chicken, and crème brûlée—remained untouched.

According to a White House official, the Ukrainians protested the abrupt dismissal, requesting to resume the talks, but their request was denied. Shortly afterward, Zelensky departed and canceled his scheduled afternoon speech at the Hudson Institute. A planned joint press conference was also scrapped.

As Zelensky left the White House in his black SUV, he did not sign an anticipated agreement granting the U.S. access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals. Trump later posted online, declaring that Zelensky was not welcome back until he was “ready for peace.”

Seeking to reframe the diplomatic standoff as a display of strength, the Trump administration swiftly dispatched allies like South Carolina GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham to publicly call for Zelensky to apologize. The White House also issued a statement emphasizing that “President Trump and VP Vance are standing up for Americans.”

Zelensky’s visit to Washington concluded with uncertainty surrounding both his country’s future and his leadership.

Ahead of the meeting, Trump had already expressed skepticism about Zelensky, previously labeling him a dictator. However, a day before their exchange, Trump seemed to soften his stance, refraining from repeating the criticism.

Still, the explosive 10-minute Oval Office confrontation starkly illustrated the widening divide between the two leaders. The tension escalated in front of television cameras, marking one of Trump’s most visibly contentious public exchanges.

“You’re either going to make a deal or we’re out,” Trump warned. “If we’re out, you’ll fight it out. I don’t think it will be pretty.”

Vance, who had largely remained silent in previous Oval Office meetings, took a more assertive stance against Zelensky. His skepticism toward U.S. aid to Ukraine—previously voiced during his Senate tenure—was on full display during the exchange.

The heated discussion underscored the drastic shift in American foreign policy since Trump and Vance took office last month. What began with cordial introductions quickly devolved into an acrimonious confrontation, raising further doubts about the possibility of a negotiated peace agreement.

“I hope I’m going to be remembered as a peacemaker,” Trump remarked at the start of the meeting, reflecting on his legacy and his efforts to broker a resolution between Russia and Ukraine.

However, the volatile exchange suggested a far more uncertain future, sparking concern across Europe, where leaders had cautioned Trump about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s strategic ambitions regarding Ukraine.

Trump’s approach to the situation has frequently aligned with Putin’s interests, but during the Oval Office exchange, he unleashed frustration built up over years of diplomatic challenges.

“Let me tell you, Putin went through a hell of a lot with me,” Trump said. “He went through a phony witch hunt where they used him and Russia, Russia, Russia.”

Following the meeting, Trump reiterated his stance in a Truth Social post, stating that Zelensky could return to the White House “when he is ready for peace.”

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure,” he wrote.

“It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

For diplomacy, the meeting marked a dramatic failure, capping off what had started as a promising week. Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had visited the White House to discuss a security agreement for Ukraine.

Trump’s interactions with the European leaders had been markedly more amicable, aimed at setting the stage for his meeting with Zelensky. Yet, no one anticipated such an explosive outcome.

“I’ve empowered you to be a tough guy,” Trump told Zelensky during their exchange. “I don’t think you’d be a tough guy without the United States.”

Speaking to reporters after a televised appearance at the White House, Graham didn’t hold back in his assessment.

“Zelensky either needs to resign and send somebody over that we can do business with, or he needs to change,” Graham said.

“What I saw in the Oval Office was disrespectful, and I don’t know if we can ever do business with Zelensky again. I think most Americans saw a guy that they would not want to go into business with. The way he handled the meeting, the way he confronted the president was just over the top,” he added.

Graham said he had spoken to Zelensky earlier in the day.

“Don’t take the bait,” he recalled advising. “President Trump was in a very good mood last night.”

Meanwhile, Democrats placed responsibility for the diplomatic fallout squarely on Trump and Vance.

Sen. Jack Reed, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, condemned the meeting in a statement, calling it “a political ambush and a shameful failure of American leadership.”

“The day’s cruel and callous display does great harm to U.S. standing in the world,” Reed said. “Trump and Vance are communicating to the world that the United States is not to be trusted. Adversaries and allies alike will take note.”

