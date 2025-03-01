Dabiri-Erewa Reveals Nigerians In Diaspora Has Remitted $90 Billion In The Last Five Years

The Chairman of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has disclosed that Nigerians in Diaspora have remitted about $90 billion in the last five years to shore up the economy for National Development.

She disclosed this at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER) Workshop in Collaboration with the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) in Abuja with the theme: “A Six-Continent Survey of Nigerian Professionals in Diaspora: Policy Measures for Harnessing Contributions to National Development.”

Speaking via a statement by her Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit officer, Gabriel Odu, the NIDCOM boss emphasised the need for accurate and sufficient data to provide a deeper understanding of the contributions, challenges, and opportunities within the Nigerian professional community in the diaspora.

Dabiri-Erewa noted that the theme of the Diaspora Study Stakeholders Workshop is highly relevant as it will help map out key skills, identify emerging talents, and establish effective ways to engage them.

She said, “by leveraging the derived data, NiDCOM can implement targeted policies that facilitate robust diaspora engagement, foster stronger ties with Nigeria, and maximise their invaluable contributions to national development.”

She also commended Director-General, Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research (NISER), Prof. Antonia Taiye Simbine, for spearheading the initiative and expressed optimism about further collaborations between the two institutions.

Prof. Antonia Simbine told participants the study aims to move beyond remittances and ensure all-around diaspora participation in Nigeria’s development.

She noted that with over 17 million Nigerians in the diaspora, the insights from this research will provide a foundation for strategic policies that leverage diaspora expertise and investments for national growth.

The Director General of NISER showed gratitude to the NiDCOM Boss for her support towards the event and her efforts in engaging the diaspora for the country’s growth and development.

Amb. Bolaji Akinremi, Director of Economic Trade and Investment who represented the Minister of Foreign Affairs, noted that Nigeria boasts as one of the most dynamic and influential diaspora populations globally.