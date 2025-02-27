‘Exactly What He Wants’ – Rude Boy Reacts To Jude Okoye’s Arraignment For Alleged ₦1.3 Billion Fraud

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, better known as Rude Boy, has reacted to the arraignment of his elder brother, Jude Okoye, and his company, Northside Music Ltd, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Naija News reported that Okoye is being arraigned on charges of laundering ₦1.38billion, $ 1 million and £34,537.59.

Jude was arraigned alongside his company, Northside Music Ltd, before Justice Alexander Owoeye.

One of the counts read: “That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did directly acquire a landed property known as No 5, Tony Eromosele Street Parkview Estate, Ikoyi, Lagos worth ₦850,000,000.00 (Eight hundred and fifty million naira) only, which money you knew or reasonably ought to have known forms part of proceeds of unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2) (d) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

Another count read: “That you, Jude Okoye Chigozie and Northside Music Ltd sometime in 2022, in Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did indirectly using bureau de change convert the sum of $1,019,762.87 (One million nineteen thousand, seven hundred and six-two dollars eighty-seven cents), domiciled in Access Bank Plc operated by Northside Music Lid to the naira equivalent and remitted into various bank accounts with the intention of concealing that the said fund form part of the proceeds of an unlawful act and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18 (2)(a) and punishable under Section 18 (3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.

Reacting via his Instagram page, Paul stated that the arraignment was what someone wanted but did not mention who he was referring to. He urged his brother to stay strong.

He said, “Exactly what he wants. This too shall pass. Stay strong brother.”